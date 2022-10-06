Local

Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel.

Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old.

The Chisholm family started the nonprofit Light for Levi Foundation in 2021 to “connect families and organizations in need, bring broad awareness to their causes, and financially invest in their futures,” according to the organization’s website.

The foundation hosts multiple events each year, like Thursday’s fundraiser at Wahlburgers, and 100% of the funds raised go entirely to cover medical expenses, travel, research, experiences, and other needs of partner families and groups.

Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg, who owns Wahlburgers with his brothers Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, says he likes to get involved in the community where his restaurants are located.

“I met Megan and Scott Chisholm and heard their story. I was so touched by it and the struggles that they had and taking care of Levi and their whole family, and their beautiful children,” Wahlberg said. “I want to support and be a part of it.”

Wahlberg got involved with the Light for Levi Foundation in 2021 and raised $33,333 for the annual golf outing.

The welcome reception for Thursday’s fundraiser runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wahlburgers, located at 1200 S. Rangeline Rd., Ste. 103, in Carmel. Tickets are $50 per adult and $15 for children.

The annual golf outing is Friday at Eagle Creek Golf Club on 56th Street. Tee time is 9:30 a.m. Registration is required, with a $750 fee per team.