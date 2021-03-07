Local

Central Indiana woman dies in fire that destroyed her home

by: Associated Press
MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a central Indiana woman has died in a fire that destroyed her home.

Middletown Fire Chief Brian Rednour says the 77-year-old victim’s body was found in the severely damaged house. Her name hasn’t been released.

Loud explosions were heard as the house rapidly became engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon.

Rednour says a neighbor and a Middletown police officer tried to enter the house, but the heat was too intense for them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The victim’s dog also died in the fire.

