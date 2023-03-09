Changes ahead for Rockville Road at US 36

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Department of Transportation plans to expand the number of lanes on Rockville Road around the U.S. 36 intersection on the west side of Indianapolis.

INDOT representatives on Wednesday night asked for the public’s input during a hearing in a meeting room on the second floor of the Wayne Township Fire Department headquarters. A packed crowd looked at the latest maps for the project and gave its two cents.

The main focus of the project is to change the road from four lanes into six. The project also plans to add sidewalks for pedestrian safety. INDOT data says 40,000 cars pass through this road, making safety a top priority.

Megan DeLucenay, public relations director for INDOT’S Crawfordsville District, said, “Everything we’re doing is to improve your daily life. Making sure you can turn into your driveway safely. Making sure that pedestrians have a safe place to walk.”

INDOT says utilities in the area will be relocated in 2024, and construction will begin in 2025.