Check out these Indy-area outdoor date ideas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are a lot of great places in Indianapolis for families to visit, but the city also has many spots that are great for an outdoor date.

Anne Beal, a contributor to the Indianapolis Moms Blogs, says an outdoor can happen at any time, not just on weekends or evenings.

“We think of opportunities to get outside as being something that we can just do on a Saturday. Sometimes, think of the mid-week to give yourself an opportunity, if you do have childcare during the week and you do work, take a PTO day and go do some of these things,” Beal said.

Beal says one great outdoor date night idea is a trip to the golf course.

“A couple of [golf courses] even have just driving ranges, so you don’t have to be the best golfer, but hit it up lunch after that nice little outing and it’s only a few hours of your day.”

Beale’s other suggestions for outdoor dates include a trip to the Downtown Indy Canal Walk, a visit to the Garfield Park Conservatory, and a day on the White River.

Visit the Indianapolis Moms Blog for additional ideas.