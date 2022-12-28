Local

Children’s Museum to reopen Wednesday with temporary entrance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will reopen Wednesday, two days after it was forced to close after a flood in the welcome center.

The museum said Tuesday that the flooding was caused by a frozen sprinkler line.

When the museum opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, it will have a new, temporary entrance.

“Our teams have worked feverishly to prepare the museum for visitors to return; however, entry to the museum will be different,” the museum said in a statement Tuesday.

How to enter the museum

Visitors are invited to park in the parking garage or nearby lots for free and head from there to the museum’s skywalk.

All guests will need to enter the museum via the skywalk located on the second floor of the parking garage.

Once inside the museum, follow the signs for entry via the level two hallway — also known as the hallway to see the haunted house.

Still have questions on how to enter? Check out the video at the bottom of this post, courtesy of the Children’s Museum!

The level two hallway to enter the haunted house.

(WISH Photo)

Getting into the museum

To help things run as smoothly as possible, the Children’s Museum strongly suggests purchasing tickets or memberships in advance online or by phone at 317-334-4000.

Visitors with advance tickets and museum members should do one of the following:

Redeem tickets purchased through the call center: Pick them up at Will Call, located directly outside the level two hallway.

Pick them up at Will Call, located directly outside the level two hallway. Redeem tickets purchased online: Head to the end of the hallway, where tickets will be scanned.

Head to the end of the hallway, where tickets will be scanned. Redeem gift memberships: Visit the designated area inside the hallway.

Visit the designated area inside the hallway. Museum members: Head to the end of the hallway, where membership cards will be scanned.

Anyone who needs to buy tickets should stop by the temporary box office located in the “Jolly Days Winter Wonderland” exhibit where Santa used to be before he returned to the North Pole.

Stroller, wagon, and locker rentals, as well as the “Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience” indoor exhibits (Power Play, World of Sport, and National Art Museum of Sport), will not be available this week.

How to use tickets from Monday and Tuesday

Any visitors who purchased tickets for Monday or Tuesday can visit another day before the end of the year. Tickets will automatically be valid through Saturday.

Visit the Children’s Museum website for more information and to purchase tickets.