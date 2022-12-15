Local

City services back online after Thursday network outage

UPDATE: Just before 3 a.m. Friday, the City-County Information Services Agency repaired the network outage and restored connectivity, according to Mark Bode, communications director for Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office.

Internet access and phone service at city offices have been restored and city websites that were offline Thursday are now accessible.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A network outage is currently hampering city services in Indianapolis.

Just before noon, the Information Services Agency sent an email to city employees notifying them of a network outage. Various city offices are without internet access or phone service and many city websites are not accessible. Employees in the City-County Building and the Criminal Justice Campus are among the affected.

According to the mayor’s office, a cut fiber cable is believed to be the cause of the issue.

“The City-County Information Services Agency has determined a general location of a fiber cut that is believed to be responsible for today’s network outage and has dispatched engineers for on-site inspection and resolution of the issue,” said Mark Bode, communications director for Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Office.

City officials have not provided information on exactly what services are affected.

“ISA is currently experiencing a network outage, including the Avaya telephone system. Internal and external traffic is affected, including email. The Cisco telephone system is not affected by the outage,” the email stated. “There is currently no estimated restoration timeline, and we are working to determine the cause of the outage and to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

A follow-up email was sent just after 1:30 p.m.

“ISA is currently working to determine the cause of this morning’s network service outage. We do not have an estimated timetable for resolution and will provide updates as information becomes available,” the email read. “We appreciate your patience as we work to address this issue.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said dispatchers are still receiving calls and are able to dispatch officers.

“We are still operating and you can still call 911. Our officers are still responsive as well as our dispatch center,” said IMPD Officer William Young.

The Marion County Circuit and Superior Courts suspended operations Thursday, according to an order signed by Marion Circuit Court Judge Tiffany Vivo.

Court operations were expected to resume Friday.