Closures and restrictions begin on downtown Indianapolis streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Reconstruction began this week on some downtown Indianapolis streets, which will result in full and partial closures for drivers.

Crews will work to replace curbs and pavements on Wednesday to 11th Street between Meridian and Delaware streets. During the reconstruction of 11th Street, traffic will be maintained as follows:

Closures

11th Street between Illinois and Meridian: The left lane will close with three lanes open to traffic. At Meridian, there will be a dual option through/left turn lane, a dedicated through lane, and a dedicated right turn lane.

11th Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania: The two left lanes will close with two lanes open to traffic. At Pennsylvania, both lanes will be dedicated right turn lanes.

11th Street between Pennsylvania and Delaware: This section will be fully closed with no lanes open to traffic.

Pennsylvania between 12th and 11th streets: The two left lanes will be closed with two lanes open to southbound through traffic.

Parking

11th Street parking lot access between Illinois and Meridian will be maintained at all times during construction.

11th Street parking lot access between Meridian and Pennsylvania will be maintained except when curb ramp work is being performed. A schedule will be provided as the work progresses.

11th Street parking lot access between Pennsylvania and Delaware will not be available for the duration of the construction.

Parking lots will be accessible via 12th Street.

Detours

Trucks will be detoured south on Meridian, east on 10th Street, and north on Delaware.

All other vehicular traffic will be detoured south on Pennsylvania, east on 10th Street, and north on Delaware.

Pedestrians will be detoured north on Pennsylvania, east on 12th Street, and south on Delaware.

The construction on 11th Street is the first of more than a dozen projects on city streets outside of the North Split Reconstruction project limits agreed to by the Indiana Department of Transportation and the City of Indianapolis.

Contractor crews will complete work to improve conditions on various local street segments adjacent to the North Split project area that started this summer and continue through the 2024 construction season.