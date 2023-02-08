Local

Coffeehouse Five opens new location in Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Coffeehouse Five started in Greenwood in 2014, owned by the Peters family.

The company is a non-profit that provides mental health services, including one-on-one therapy and marriage counseling.

All of the coffee and food are made in-house using family recipes.

The money made from food and beverage sales gets put right back into providing those services for free.

The new location in Bargersville gives Coffeehouse Five another avenue to reach the community.

It’s also the first shop with an outdoor patio.

(Photos Provided/Coffeehouse Five)

Peters says this is a dream nearly ten years in the making.

“What this does, with every location we add, it adds to that revenue stream to be able to help people. To be able to provide mental health services to people. There are so many people in need with respect to mental health services and every additional dollar we can generate is an additional dollar we can put towards helping people,” Peters said.

The shop officially opened with a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

Coffeeshop Five has locations now in Greenwood, Franklin, and Bargersville.

They are open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.