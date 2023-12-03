College football fans enjoy Big Ten football experience in Indianapolis

Thousands of Michigan, Iowa fans converse on Indy – News 8 at 11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of fans converged on Indianapolis this weekend for the 13th consecutive Big Ten Championship game.

Many of them, including Roger Hale, were sporting the maize and blue colors of Michigan.

“We also come down for Big Ten basketball. If there’s a Michigan event in the Midwest, the bus is at it,” said Hale.

Saturday’s Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium may be the biggest in school history, as the Michigan Wolverines face the Iowa Hawkeyes with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.

A small but vocal batch of Iowa fans made the track to Indianapolis for the game

Out of the national championship picture, the Iowa Hawkeyes were longshot odds to win the Big Ten Championship. Iowa fan Jack Keough is relishing the underdog role.

“Blue collar for sure. a working man’s team some would say,” Keough said. “We get it done at the end of the day. Win’s a win.”

While Iowa may be small and scrappy, Michigan’s fan base is very vast.

Hale brags about meeting Michigan fans from all over the country. Many of them want to jump on the Michigan bandwagon, and not just because the team wins a lot.

“For me, it’s a history, a pageantry, it’s the team, the history, it’s the family, a comradery, these people are family now,” said Hale.

Iowa and Michigan fans say they hope Indianapolis continues to host the Big Ten Championship.