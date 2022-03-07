Local

Colts help students celebrate National School Breakfast Week

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – American Dairy Association Indiana and the Indianapolis Colts are partnering for National School Breakfast Celebration at Franklin Community Middle School.

Students are encouraged to eat from a breakfast cart during a Fuel Up to Play 60 event on Monday morning.

Fuel Up to Play 60 is a collaboration between the National Football League (NFL) and the American Dairy Association.

The school will hear from guest speakers including Brownsburg Dairy Farmer Greg Peters from Green Lo Farms, Colts cheerleaders, Mascot Blue and Colts Offensive Lineman Danny Pinter on the importance of eating a daily nutritional breakfast and physical activity before starting the school day.