Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin hosting fundraiser at Hoagies and Hops

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Football fans can help support a good cause while chowing down on a favorite sandwich of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Franklin is teaming up with Hoagies and Hops for a Tuesday fundraiser to benefit his foundation, Shelice’s Angels. The Colts linebacker will be at the restaurant from 6 – 7 p.m. to help raise money for the cause.

Hoagies and Hops, located on Boulevard Place in Indianapolis, will also donate 20% of the day’s food and beverage sales to Shelice’s Angels.

The Colts linebacker and the restaurant were already teammates of a sort — Franklin, a Philadelphia native, has a featured cheesesteak on the menu called the Zaire.

Shelice’s Angels was organized in 2019 and named in honor of Franklin’s late mother. The foundation supports young women and girls in academics, technology, and community giving.

Click here to learn more about Shelice’s Angels.