Hoagies & Hops: Bringing authentic Pennsylvania flavors to Indy

Hoagies & Hops has been delighting locals since its opening in 2015. This vibrant eatery, owned and operated by Kristina Mazza, brings the taste of Pennsylvania to the heart of Indiana. Originally hailing from Philadelphia, Kristina’s passion for her hometown’s cuisine led her to create an authentic menu featuring Pennsylvania-style hoagies, cheesesteaks, and classic dishes.

Hoagies & Hops takes pride in its commitment to quality ingredients. Liscio’s Rolls, Dietz & Watson cold cuts, house-made sauces, Seltzer’s Lebanon Bologna, and Delmonico ribeye are just a few of the carefully selected components that contribute to the restaurant’s exceptional flavors.

(WISH Photo)

Whether it’s the perfectly seasoned meat, the freshness of the ingredients, or the dedication to culinary authenticity, Hoagies & Hops has earned its reputation as a go-to spot for those seeking a true taste of Pennsylvania in the heart of Indianapolis.

For more information about Hoagies & Hops and to experience their delectable offerings, visit their website or reach out to Kristina Mazza at kristina@hoagiesandhops.com.