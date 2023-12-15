Colts, Versiti to host 24th Bleed Blue Blood Drive at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local blood center is partnered with the Indianapolis Colts to host the 24th annual Bleed Blue Bood Drive on Friday.

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana says it hopes to have more than 1,000 donors, which would make it the largest single-day blood drive in the state.

The event will run until 5:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. Unlike in years past, childcare services will not be available. Event parking is free at Lucas Oil Stadium’s south lot.

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

Those looking to donate are asked to call (317) 916-5150 or visit Versiti’s website to schedule an appointment.

Donors will receive special gifts, including a Colts-themed football featuring center Ryan Kelly, and will also be entered to win tickets and pre-game sideline passes to the Dec. 31 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Other perks for donors include:

Games and activities

Free mini-Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes

Meet-and-greets with Colts Cheerleaders, current and former Colts players, and Blue

Photo ops with the Lombardi Trophy from the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI win

Opportunities to hit the field and kick a field goal or run the 40-yard dash