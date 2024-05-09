Come celebrate new basketball court murals at Brooks School Park in Fishers

(THE REPORTER) — To celebrate the completion of two new basketball court murals at Brooks School Park, Fishers Parks will hold a celebration and unveiling event, Buckets at Brooks School.

Buckets at Brooks School will include a 3-on-3 double-elimination tournament for ages 16 and over and a three-point contest for ages 8 and over from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Brooks School Park.

Not a basketball player? No problem!

Buckets at Brooks School welcomes everyone, whether you’re a basketball fan or not. Come check out the new art murals on the courts with your friends and family while enjoying live music and dance performances from 31SVN, meet-and-greet with mascots Boomer and Freddy Fever, get your caricature drawn, and make your mark at the park by painting on tour Art Wall, along with more free fun. Spectating the tournament and three-point contest is welcome and encouraged.

3-on-3 Tournament

Ages 16 and over

3-on-3 game play with (teams and free agents)

$25 per person (free agent)

$75 per 3-person team

$90 per 4-person team (fourth player to be used as an alternate player per game, cannot be used as a substitute during a game)

Only one person from the team needs to register.

3-Point Contest

Grouped by age (8-13, 14-18, and 19 and over)

$15 per person

