Commercial, residential development proposed in NW Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cornerstone Cos. Inc. has filed a rezone petition to develop 200 acres on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The development, the Crossing at Traders Point, would include high-end restaurants, retail shops, health care facilities, hotels, and office space.

The development would be situated between I-465 and Conarroe Road, bordered by 86th Street to the north and 79th Street to the south. The plans call for extending Marsh Road from 79th Street through the development up to 86th Street.

Barry Stern, who lives near the site, said Tuesday, “All this industrial property, the doctors that are all over here and all kinds of manufacturing businesses need people, and where are they going to live? Are they going to live in Whitestown? Are they going to live in Carmel?”

Stern worries the development includes too many businesses and not enough residences. “This has always been residential for years. It’s been residential, and they don’t simply need commercial property.”

A spokesperson with Cornerstone would not comment on project until after the city hears the company’s zoning petition. According to a news release from Cornerstone, the Crossing at Traders Point would generate $4 million per year in taxes.

A meeting where residents can hear details about the project has been scheduled for 6 p.m. April 4 at the Pike Township Government Center, 5665 Lafayette Road.