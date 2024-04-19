Conner Prairie opens new trail systems

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Conner Prairie cut the ribbon on their new trail system on Friday.

The Trail at Conner Prairie is a trail system that consists of two trails — a paved Prairie Trail and a more rugged trail called the R.B. Annis Vista Trail.

Each trail is about 2 miles long.

The trail system is a part of the Conner Prairie Museum’s ongoing efforts to immerse its guests in nature and the natural world, according to a release.

The Trails at Conner Prairie is part of the $40 million Prairie Pathways Campaign.

“Really for the first time, giving our guests access to over 260 acres, that they’ve never had access to before at Conner Prairie,” Andrew Bradford, vice president and chief advancement officer told News 8.

As part of Conner Prairie’s ongoing partnership with the White River Alliance, the Alliance has gifted its White River Art Canoes to Conner Prairie.

Local artists decorate the canoes which will be displayed throughout the trails. ·

The Conner Prairie Museum is also playing a role in the expanded efforts to expand the greenway along the White River.

“The wildlife out here is unbelievable,” Bradford said. “The white-tailed deer were out, countless birds were heard singing all around the trails. So this is an immersive experience.”

The Trails at Conner Prairie have been certified as an Indiana Wildlife Federation Sustainable Trail.