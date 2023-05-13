Conservation officers recover body from Tippecanoe River

The back end of a pickup truck bearing the logos of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation officers are investigating a body that was recovered from the Tippecanoe River Friday evening.

Before 5:00 p.m. Friday, White County dispatch received a call from a fisherman reporting a body discovered in the river near East Ohio Street in Monticello.

First responders and the White County coroner recovered the body from the river. The body was identified as Tyler Dilley, 37, of Monticello.

The cause of death will be revealed by the White County Coroner’s Office pending autopsy results.

Anyone with information of Dilley’s last whereabouts is told to contact Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.