Country music star Morgan Wallen adds Indianapolis tour date

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Wallen has added a date at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to his 2024 tour. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Country music star Morgan Wallen has extended his One Night At A Time tour to include a date at Lucas Oil Stadium next spring.

Wallen and special guests Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Lauren Watkins will perform in Indianapolis on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said in a release Tuesday. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

Tickets for the One Night At a Time show in Indianapolis will use advance registration to help filter out the bots and ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans.

Fans can register now through Sunday, Oct. 1, at 11:59 p.m. PDT using the Ticketmaster website.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly chosen to receive a day/time of the presale along with a special presale access code.

A variety of VIP packages and fan experiences will also be available. These packages may include premium tickets, a backstage tour, special gift items, an invitation to the Morgan Wallen VIP Lounge, and more. Visit VIPnation.com to learn more.

The One Night At A Time tour is named after Wallen’s third studio album, “One Thing At A Time,” which remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for 12 consecutive weeks. Recent chart-topper “Last Night” became his fastest-climbing No. 1 to date and the fastest charting No. 1 since 2015.