Crews battle large business fire on west side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fire crews responded to a large fire Saturday afternoon at a business on the city’s west side.
The Wayne Township Department was called to 1300 N Mickley Ave on a report of a building fire just before 3:30 p.m. That is located at Zore’s Inc., a towing company, according to its website.
There were reports that heavy black smoke was seen in the area and had a petroleum smell.
Information on what caused the fire was not immediately known. This story will be updated once additional information becomes available.
