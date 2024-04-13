Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Crews battle large business fire on west side of Indy

Picture of smoke taken from 11th and Norfork.(Provided Photo/Peggy McClelland)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fire crews responded to a large fire Saturday afternoon at a business on the city’s west side.

The Wayne Township Department was called to 1300 N Mickley Ave on a report of a building fire just before 3:30 p.m. That is located at Zore’s Inc., a towing company, according to its website.

There were reports that heavy black smoke was seen in the area and had a petroleum smell.

Information on what caused the fire was not immediately known. This story will be updated once additional information becomes available.

The Wayne Township Department was called to 1300 N Mickley Ave on a report of a building fire just before 3:30 p.m. (WISH PHOTOS)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Former Colts QB Andrew Luck...
Indianapolis Colts /
Biden will meet with his...
National News /
The 1968 killing of a...
News /
Israel says Iran has launched...
International News /
Oldest living conjoined twins, Lori...
National News /
‘We want everyone there’: Indiana...
Political News /
‘Great Day TV’: Meeting a...
Great Day TV /
Traveling sneaker convention SNKR Culture...
Local News /