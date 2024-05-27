Crown Hill Cemetery observes Memorial Day with special ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crown Hill Cemetery will observe Memorial Day in a special ceremony on Monday.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting the ceremony in Indianapolis, and will host similar services at 130 national cemeteries over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Monday’s ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at the Crown Hill Columbarium Annex, 725 West 42nd St. That’s off 42nd Street and the Shelton Auditorium. A National Moment of Remembrance was set to take place at 3 p.m.

If you can’t attend in person, there is an online Veterans Legacy Memorial digital platform dedicated to the memory of the nearly 4.5 million Veterans.

The VA says VLM interactive features allow you to post tributes, upload images, share your Veteran’s military service timeline and achievements, biographical information, historical documents, and more.