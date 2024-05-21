Cyclists on stationary bikes raise funds for central Indiana children

About 5,500 people were expected to take part in pedaling 500 miles from the comfort of stationary bikes in a fundraiser for nonprofit Nine13sports at Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. The effort raised $15,000, it was announced May 21, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — About 5,500 people were expected to take part in a unique challenge in the spirit of the iconic Indianapolis 500.

They are pedaling a staggering 500 miles from the comfort of stationary bikes. Not only are their efforts personal achievements, they’re also raising an impressive $15,000 for a nonprofit Nine13sports.

Nine13sports makes a difference in the lives of children in low-income areas with opportunities to have fun and stay active through cycling.

Nathan Smurdon, chief partnership officer with Nine13sports, said, “The bicycle is an educational tool, and, so, here at Tyler Technology Expo, we are inviting attendees to hop on the bikes that we use with kids all across the central Indiana region.”

Kirsten Gappelberg, communication manager with Tyler Technologies, said, “Tyler Technologies Headquarters are located in Texas, but, because we’re here in Indianapolis, it’s important to be able to leave a really remarkable footprint and how the bike can empower kids to live a healthier lifestyle.”

The culmination of the event featured a special check presentation, where Tyler’s chief marketing officer presented the generous donation check to Nine13sports. By bringing bikes to these communities, they are not only promoting physical fitness, but also fostering a sense of joy and friendship amongst youth.

Smurdon said, “They come into the community and invite all attendees all across the country to be here for their expo, and, so, their donation will be able to expand our programming to reach more schools and more kids with our Kids Riding Bikes program this next school year.”

Solutions Hub at Connect at the Indiana Convention Center is hosted the challenge through Wednesday. Anyone is welcome to show up and pedal for a good cause.