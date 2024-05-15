Danville man scores ’emotional’ Hoosier Lottery win

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Danville man won big after he purchased a Fast Play lottery ticket that won him close to a million dollars.

Dwight Lindley won the $724,478 rolling jackpot for the Hoosier Lottery’s $10 Extreme Green Fast Play game. He purchased the winning ticket at Smoker’s Choice, Inc. in Brownsburg. He typically purchases a few Fast Play and Quick Draw tickets whenever he stops by the store.

A release from the Hoosier Lottery says Lindley usually scans his tickets himself. But this time he handed it off to the clerk. When she saw that the ticket was a winner she was in disbelief.

After scanning the ticket several times, the clerk confirmed it was a winner. Lindley hit the big one.

“You’re kidding me!” she said.

This win is emotional for Lindley. He told Hoosier Lottery that he is currently battling some health issues and will use the prize money to make sure his family is financially secure. But he also plans to use some of his winnings to enjoy life and retirement. “Happiness is the most important thing in life,” he said. “And if this win allows the people I love to be even happier, I’m all for it.”

Lindley began playing Fast Play games a few months ago. According to Hoosier Lottery, he became a fan because they offer various play styles, including rolling jackpots, match style games, crosswords and more. Fast Play games grow with every ticket purchased. The Extreme Green jackpot started at $30,000 and grew to $724,478.

On May 19, the Hoosier Lottery will launch new Fast Play games, including $5 Cash King and the rolling jackpot game $10 Wild 10s that will replace the $10 Extreme Green.

Participants must be 18 or older to play.