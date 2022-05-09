Local

Danville police looking for woman missing since April

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Danville are looking for a woman who has not been seen in more than a month.

The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 27-year-old Kayla Poore, whose family says they have not spoken to her since April 1.

Poore is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen driving a silver or gray Honda Odyssey minivan with Indiana license plate 458DPN. Police say she may be with a man named Craig Young.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Danville Metropolitan Police Department’s anonymous 24/7 Crime Tip Line at 317-745-3001, the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.