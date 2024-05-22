Daybreak Drive-IN: Lawrence police call for morning help… Severe storms prove deadly in Iowa… Pacers lose heartbreaker
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Daybreak Drive-IN ranges from a plea from police in Lawrence to a heartbreaking thriller in Boston.
- Police in Lawrence are asking people in the Winding Ridge community to go out at first light and see if anything looks ‘off’ or unusual -and call it in- after a deadly shooting there. It happened on Birmingham Drive. Police describe the victim as a “juvenile male” – but won’t yet say if it was a child or teenager.
- The Hamilton County coroner has identified more human remains found at the site of suspected serial killer’s home. Jeffrey Jones was from Putnam County and disappeared in 1993. Coroner Jeff Jellison says remains from Jones were among the bone fragments and teeth found at Herb Baumeister’s former Westfield home in the mid-1990s – but never identified until now.
- Norway, Ireland and Spain say they are recognizing a Palestinian state. Ireland’s prime minister says his country coordinated the announcement with the other two – calling it a historic and important day. Spain’s leader said, “There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition”.
- A number of people have died in the latest round of severe storms across the midwest. A small Iowa town, called Greenfield, appears to have taken the hardest hit. Homes and businesses are destroyed there – in addition to the deaths. Authorities have not yet released a firm count of the casualties.
- The Indiana Pacers lost a thriller last night in game one of the eastern conference finals. The Celtics had several big leads throughout the game – only to see Indiana climb back into it each time. Then, late in the game, Indiana flipped the script and jumped ahead – only to see Boston bury a clutch three to tie it – and send it to overtime… and then win it, 133-128. Next up: Game 2, also in Boston, tomorrow night.
- Two Hollywood stars will wave the green flag to start the Indianapolis 500. Austin Butler and Jodie Comer are starring in the upcoming film “The Bikeriders.”
- Scattered morning showers & storms. Mostly cloudy. Chance of storms again late. High of 81°.
