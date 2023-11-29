Daybreak Drive-IN: Plow drivers practice… Gaza truce may extend again… Pacers add home game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s Daybreak Drive-IN podcast features a dress-rehearsal for winter, talks of a longer truce in the Middle East, and a welcome addition to the Pacers schedule. Get the day’s first look at news, weather, and sports EVERY morning before 5am on the All Indiana Podcast Network.
- Authorities in Rush County say they will provide new information today about the case of a teenager missing since June. Valerie Tindall is 17. Investigators spent hours Tuesday at a home in Arlington. The person who lives there faces charges for lying about the investigation.
- Fitting for our first truly cold snap of the season, Indianapolis snow plow drivers are practicing. DPW says its crews are getting familiar with the routes they will run when storms arrive. The city hired about 40 new drivers this year to beef up the team it calls the ‘Snow Force’.
- As of our early morning hours, the truce in Gaza is still set to expire today – but international mediators are working to extend it. Israel has said it will keep the ceasefire if Hamas keeps releasing hostages. Another exchange is planed today.
- The funeral service for Rosalyn Carter is today. The former first lady will be buried in Plains, Georgia – same small town where she was born, met her husband, and called home most of their lives. Former President Jimmy Carter attended a private service Tuesday.
- The Indiana Pacers will host the Boston Celtics Monday- in the first game of the NBA In-Season Tournament Knockout rounds. Higher-seeded teams are hosting the first round – and Indiana went undefeated in Group stage play. The semifinal and championship games are in Las Vegas.
- Mark Cuban may be selling the Dallas Mavericks. The AP reports that the billionaire IU alum is working on a deal with the family that runs the Sands casino company. Cuban has long been a proponent of legalized gambling in Texas – and has said he’d like the Mavericks to play in a new casino resort arena.
- After a blustery morning, we should see sunshine this afternoon. It will get quite a bit warmer, too, with a high of 46°.