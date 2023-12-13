Daybreak Drive-IN: Stolen car chase prompts Trooper gunfire… Emmy award-winning actor dies… Major IndyCar sponsor switches teams
Wednesday's Daybreak Drive-IN ranges from the latest gunfire by police to the death of a highly-acclaimed actor to the switch of a major sponsor in IndyCar.
- Overnight, State troopers and IMPD officers searched for two people from a stolen car case that turned into a chase – and led one trooper to fire shots. It stated last night on the west side of Indianapolis, just north of the speedway. State Police say the trooper pulled over a car with three people inside – one stayed, one ran, one drove away. As of early this morning, the latter two were still on the lam.
- The Bloomington city council could vote today to sell the police department’s current building. The current headquarters is on 3rd street, not far from the IU campus. According to city documents, three interested buyers are willing to pay $3 to $5 million dollars for the property.
- Negotiators at United Nations COP28 climate talks agreed Wednesday that the world must transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Countries were split between those wanting strong language on a phase-out of fossil fuels and others who wanted some way to continue burning oil, gas and coal.
- U.S. regulators have taken the first step toward requiring cars and trucks to have devices that prevent drunk or impaired driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is moving toward a new federal safety standard equiring the technology in all new passenger vehicles. .
- Sad passing in entertainment. The wildly gifted actor Andre Braugher has died. His television roles on “Homicide” and “Brooklyn 99” brought him his greatest fame – but his work on stage and film was critically acclaimed, too. Braugher was nominated for 11 Emmy awards and won twice. He was just 61 years old.
- IndyCar’s defending champion is taking over one of the sport’s most recognizable paint schemes. DHL is moving its sponsorship from its longtime partner -Andretti Autosport- to Chip Ganassi racing instead. Last year, Romain Grosjean drove the company’s yellow-and-red livery. Ryan Hunter-Reay won the Indy 500 with it in 2014.