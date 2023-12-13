Daybreak Drive-IN: Stolen car chase prompts Trooper gunfire… Emmy award-winning actor dies… Major IndyCar sponsor switches teams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday’s Daybreak Drive-IN ranges from the latest gunfire by police to the death of a highly-acclaimed actor to the switch of a major sponsor in IndyCar. Catch it here – and subscribe through Spotify, Apple, or wherever you get your favorite podcast.