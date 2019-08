INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A death investigation is currently underway on the city’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

DEATH INVESTIGATION: IMPD confirms homicide detectives are on scene of a death investigation on Centennial St (near Michigan & Tibbs on near west side). The victim is on a nearby sidewalk, & officers have roped off a large area with crime scene tape. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/LK3JECfshM — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) August 21, 2019

Homicide detectives were called to the 500 block of Centennial Street just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No other information is known about this situation.

This story will be updated as more is learned about the investigation.