Deer rescued from utility hole in Fishers
Video with this story is from the Fishers Fire Department’s Facebook page.
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A team of public safety authorities on Tuesday morning rescued a deer trapped in a utility hole.
A Facebook post said members of the fire and police departments came together for the effort in a hole near USA Parkway. That’s between 116th and 106th streets just east of I-69.
“We are happy to report the deer appeared unharmed as it retreated back into a wooded area,” the post said.