Deer rescued from utility hole in Fishers

by: Gregg Montgomery
Video with this story is from the Fishers Fire Department’s Facebook page.

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A team of public safety authorities on Tuesday morning rescued a deer trapped in a utility hole.

A Facebook post said members of the fire and police departments came together for the effort in a hole near USA Parkway. That’s between 116th and 106th streets just east of I-69.

“We are happy to report the deer appeared unharmed as it retreated back into a wooded area,” the post said.

