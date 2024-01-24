Delve into the past with the Genealogical Society of Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Need help putting together your family tree? The Genealogical Society of Marion County is a great resource for Hoosiers whose roots extend into central Indiana.

The Genealogical Society of Marion County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding and preserving genealogical records of the area.

Barbara Hutchinson, society president, said Wednesday on Daybreak that sifting through records and looking up relatives from long ago can have a lot of benefits for the living.

“It kind of brings you closer to yourself and knowing your relatives and where you came from, and it brings you closer to know who they were, how they lived, and what they did.”

Hutchinson and other members of the Genealogical Society of Marion County have a facility on East Washington Street at Memorial Park Cemetery in Indianapolis.

“It is a research library and it’s set up with documents from all of Marion County, the nine townships of Marion County, and we focus on getting materials from the schools and from jobs and from every- and anything that people have done. We have 219,000-plus cemetery records on our website,” Hutchinson explained.

Click here to start discovering your roots with help from the Genealogical Society of Marion County.

Not from Marion County? Visit the Indiana State Library’s website to find out more about its genealogy collection.