Deputies investigating Madison County hit-and-run involving bicyclist

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities in Madison County are asking for the public’s help in the search for a hit-and-run suspect.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a northbound silver or gray passenger car on State Road 13, between Fall Creek Drive and County Road 900S, struck a bicyclist who was also traveling north.

Following the collision, the vehicle fled from the scene.

The 16-year-old male was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital and is in stable condition.

The incident happened just before 3:30 on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.