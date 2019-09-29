Dick Wolfsie stops by the Cake Bake’s new digs

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick stopped by Carmel to check out the Cake Bake’s newest location.

“We usually have a line every day when we open,” said Gwendolyn Rogers, owner of Cake Bake. “We open at 10 o’clock every day.”

The award-winning shop owner decided to open another location in Carmel after the successes of her original spot in Broad Ripple.

“Oh, I wanted it to look like a princess castle,” Rogers said of the new spot. “I wanted it to be beautiful and elegant and shiny and sparkly, and just take your breath away when you walk in the door.”

Mission accomplished.

The new location boasts a dining area and a bakery that delivers homemade brownies, three different kinds of Belgian French chocolate, double chocolate chip cookies, macarons and much, much, more.

