Dinosaurs take over Indiana State Fairgrounds for ‘Jurassic Quest’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A herd of robotic dinosaurs is taking over the Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend.

Jurassic Quest returned to Indianapolis on Friday with replicas of t-rexes, triceratops and other life-like animatronic dinosaurs.

Show officials say families can explore 165 million years of history, with dinosaurs from all periods represented.

Dino Trainer Suave Lovely says it’s the largest traveling show of its kind, visiting nearly 250 cities across the country.

“We also work with real paleontologists to make sure that dinosaurs are 100% scientifically correct,” Lovely said. “They make sure they’re in their correct environment and we make sure everything is really up to date.”

In addition to the models, visitors can learn about fossils, see baby dinosaur puppets, and ride a dinosaur. Throughout the weekend several live demos will teach the science of dinosaurs.

The exhibit also has a scavenger hunt with clues scattered around the show.

“They’re gonna have a lot to enjoy,” Lovley said. “Just like in the name, we do have a ‘quest’ that you can participate in. It’s just a little QR code that you scan and you can go do it off your phone.”

Tickets can be bought at the Jurassic Quest website. There’s a 10% discount when using code TREX.

General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur exhibits. Tickets for individual activities are available on-site. Kids “unlimited” tickets include admission, all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil dig, and more.

Jurassic Quest Hours

Friday, March 29 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 31 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Can’t get to Jurassic Quest this weekend? The dinos also have dates in Cincinnati (April 12-14), Toledo (April 26-28), Nashville (May 3-5), and Lexington, Kentucky (June 21-23).