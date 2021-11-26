Local

Divers resume search for missing 2-year-old girl in Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Divers resumed a search Saturday morning for a missing girl in Bartholomew County.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 2-year-old Emma Sweet.

According to deputies, Emma and her father, Jeremy Sweet, were last seen at noon Wednesday. They were reported missing on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says Jeremy Sweet is out on bond for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, duck hunters founds her father’s truck submerged in the East Fork of the White River about a mile south of Columbus. Jeremy Sweet was inside of the vehicle when it was found by the hunters. He was taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia. Investigators say he told them that his daughter was with him.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1700 block of Blessing Road, but the vehicle was located at a farm lane at the end of Beatty Lane.

Police said Saturday afternoon the vehicle had been recovered and Emma’s jacket was found about a mile downstream from it.

Deputies say they don’t know if Emma was in the vehicle when the duck hunters found the truck.

BCSO says Emma has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing all black with a cream-colored jacket with butterflies on it.

Multiple agencies were looking for the girl.

While News 8 was at the scene, groups of neighbors showed up to help, Brittany Matney was among them. “I heard about it earlier today. It broke my heart because I have five kids of my own. I have a 2-year-old daughter that I just look at and it just makes me want to cry because I don’t understand how it could happen to somebody, especially a little kid. It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking is what it is.”

No one was allowed near the scene except search crews.