Don’t miss Spring Blooms at The Garden at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 40,000 bulbs are blossoming now for Spring Blooms, a fantastic floral extravaganza at The Garden at Newfields.

The early spring shows off its colors with flowering trees and shrubs, including thousands of orchids in the Madeline F. Elder Greenhouse and apple blossom in the Rapp Family Ravine Garden and Gene & Rosemary Tanner Orchard. The exhibit has more than

“The orchard, when we looked to enhance and restore the garden a couple of years ago, we planted these big sweeps of native perennials among the apple trees as a good source of pollinators,” Jonathan Wright, Ruth Lilly Director of The Garden and Fairbanks Park at Newfields, said.

Throughout April, beds of hyacinths and daffodils will give way to cheerful tulips and brightly-hued lupines. Spring ephemerals will blossom in The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park all season long.

“We wanted to create a space here that’s not just for people, but for nature as well,” Wright said.

Wright added that many of the blooms will last throughout the warmer months.

Visitors who want to grab a bit to eat and enjoy the flowers can refuel with sandwiches, salads, local and German beers, and favorites like the giant Bavarian pretzel at the Beer Garden at Garden Terrace.

Spring Blooms runs through May 12. The exhibit is included with general admission and free for members.

More information can be found at the Newfields website.