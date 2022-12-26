Local

Dozens of Southwest flights canceled in Indy amid nationwide struggle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines canceled dozens of flights in and out of Indianapolis Monday as the airline struggled with cancellations nationwide.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, FlightAware listed 43 Southwest Airlines flights to and from Indianapolis International Airport as canceled.

The canceled flights equal more than 80% of Southwest’s Indianapolis schedule, per FlightAware.

Southwest had canceled more than 2,600 of its total flights by late Monday afternoon, 64% of its schedule, as the company fought lingering issues from this past weekend’s massive winter storm.

No other major U.S. carrier had canceled more than 15% of its flights.

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable,” Southwest wrote in a statement to CNN. “We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us. On the other side of this, we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our Employees.”