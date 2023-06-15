Driver crashes into Franciscan Health building in Greenwood

Exterior damage and interior damage to two exam rooms were left after a driver struck the north side of the Franciscan Physician Network Southeast Family Medicine office in Greenwood on Thursday morning. (Provided Photo/Franciscan Health Network)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A car crashed into a Franciscan Health Physician Network building in Greenwood on Thursday, causing serious damage to part of the building but no serious injuries.

A driver jumped the curb at around 9:10 a.m. and drove into two exam rooms at Franciscan Physician Network Southeast Family Medicine office. That’s at 965 Emerson Parkway, Suite J, just south of the intersection of East Emerson Avenue and East County Line Road.

A patient and provider were in one of the rooms at the time of the crash but were not hurt, according to Sheri Glaser, director of operations for Franciscan Physician Network.

“The driver of the vehicle that struck the north side of the building showed no outward signs of injuries but agreed to be transported to Franciscan Health Indianapolis,” Glaser said in a release.

The crash damaged the outside of the building, breaking windows and causing ceiling tile to collapse in two exam rooms. A water pipe burst and briefly flooded a hallway.

The fire department examined the building and deemed it was structurally safe.

Providers will continue to see patients on the opposite side of the practice, Glaser says, and Franciscan will notify anyone whose appointments are affected.