Indy 500 projected to start at 4:44 p.m., will air live locally

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is back on. After a rain delay, the race is projected to start at 4:44 p.m.

At least 101 of the 200 laps need to be completed for it to be an official race.

IMS President Doug Boles announced in a press conference a few minutes before 3 p.m. that the local blackout for the race will be lifted because of the weather issues.

Here’s the updated schedule:

Driver introductions – 3:48 p.m.

Pre-race ceremonies – 4:16 p.m.

National anthem – 4:24 p.m.

“Back Home Again in Indiana” – 4:35 p.m.

Drivers start your engines – 4:37 p.m.

Indianapolis 500 green flag – 4:44 p.m.

The Indy 500 was originally slated to start at 12:45 p.m. Scott McLaughlin will start from the pole position and Josef Newgarden will look to be the first back-to-back winner since Hélio Castroneves in 2001 and 2002.

