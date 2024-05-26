Indy 500 projected to start at 4:44 p.m., will air live locally
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is back on. After a rain delay, the race is projected to start at 4:44 p.m.
At least 101 of the 200 laps need to be completed for it to be an official race.
IMS President Doug Boles announced in a press conference a few minutes before 3 p.m. that the local blackout for the race will be lifted because of the weather issues.
Here’s the updated schedule:
- Driver introductions – 3:48 p.m.
- Pre-race ceremonies – 4:16 p.m.
- National anthem – 4:24 p.m.
- “Back Home Again in Indiana” – 4:35 p.m.
- Drivers start your engines – 4:37 p.m.
- Indianapolis 500 green flag – 4:44 p.m.
The Indy 500 was originally slated to start at 12:45 p.m. Scott McLaughlin will start from the pole position and Josef Newgarden will look to be the first back-to-back winner since Hélio Castroneves in 2001 and 2002.
This story will be updated
