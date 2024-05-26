Search
IMS President Doug Boles gives race update

by: Jason Ronimous
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles announced this morning that the track is monitoring the weather and is hopeful yet cautious.

A line of strong storms is predicted to track along central Indiana this morning.

Boles said that fan safety is most important and if lightning is observed within 8 miles of the track, fans may be asked to leave the grandstands earlier than later.

Boles expressed hope that a “window over Terre Haute” would develop and that the sun will come out and the race can be run as planned.

Boles said a decision on starting times for pre-race activities will be made around 9:30 or 10am and IMS considered moving the race to 12:15pm, but that moving up the race to an earlier time did not make sense.

You can view our live race day weather blog here.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on the race and the weather.

