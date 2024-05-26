18-year-old killed in Elkhart shooting

The side of an Elkhart Police Department vehicle belonging to the Elkhart Police Department in Elkhart, Indiana. (Photo/Elkhart PD via Facebook)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Elkhart Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday night.

Around 9:08 p.m. Saturday, 911 dispatchers received a call about a shooting with injuries near the 1000 block of Portsmouth Drive in Elkhart. Elkhart officers were dispatched and arrived in the area shortly after. An Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the area also arrived to the scene and located a male shooting victim near a pond behind Portsmouth Drive.

Officers tried to revive the victim, who was identified as 18-year-old Travelle Moore, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elkhart’s homicide unit is investigating this incident, and no arrests have been made at this time.