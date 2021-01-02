Driver dies in head-on crash west of Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A driver died Friday afternoon in a head-on crash of two cars near Greenfield, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said Friday night.

The driver’s name was being withheld until Saturday pending notification of family.

Deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. Friday to the area near the intersection of County Road 200 North and Sugar Creek Trail, about a mile west of Greenfield.

The Hancock County Fatal Crash Accident Team learned the driver was alone in a 2016 Nissan Altima going east on 200 North when the passenger-side wheels left the road and hit the end of a guardrail. That impact forced the Nissan into the path of a 2012 Volkswagen Passat driven by Ruthie Gregory, 64, of Shirley. The reason for the crash was not immediately known, the sheriff’s department said in a news release, and it was unknown if drugs and alcohol were factors.

Gregory was driving her husband, Donald Gregory, 73. An ambulance took them to a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The Gregorys were cooperating with investigators.

County Road 200 North was closed for about three hours for the investigation.