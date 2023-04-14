Driver dies, passenger in hospital after train hits SUV near Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Darlington man died Thursday night after driving around a railroad crossing arm and into the path of a train, Indiana State Police say.

Timothy Pettice, 33, of Darlington, just before 10:45 p.m. Thursday drove around the crossing arm on Nucor Road just north of Comfort Drive. That’s off U.S. 136 about 2 miles southeast of Crawfordsville.

Pettice died when an eastbound Amtrak train hit the SUV’s driver’s side, investigators believe.

A passenger in the SUV, who was not identified in a news release issued Friday from state police, was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. The release said, “the conA helicopter transported the passenger of the Tahoe to an Indianapolis area hospital. “The condition of the passenger is currently unknown.”

No train passengers were injured.

The crash site is about a 50-minute drive northwest of Indianapolis.