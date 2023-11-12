Driver hits gas instead of brake; SUV hits nursing home twice

Indianapolis Fire Department was called to a structure collapse at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 11, 2023, at Harcourt Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation, 8181 Harcourt Road. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An employee of a nursing home says she accidentally drove an SUV into the building twice upon arriving at work Saturday afternoon, the Indianapolis Fire Department reports.

Indianapolis Fire Department was called to a structure collapse at 3:05 p.m. Saturday at Harcourt Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation, 8181 Harcourt Road. That’s just southwest of Ascension St. Vincent Hospital-Indianapolis on the north side of the city.

The 58-year-old driver, who was not publicly identified, did not have to be extricated from the SUV but received minor injuries in the crash. No one else was injured.

The woman told investigators that she accidentally hit the gas pedal both times instead of the brake while trying to park. “It is unclear whether she experienced a medical issue,” the fire department said in a news release.

The building suffered moderate damage. A fire department team shored up the building.

The Indianapolis Fire Department provided the photos below.