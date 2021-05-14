Local

Drivers to seek alternate routes with North Split set to close for 18 months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Friday is the last chance for drivers to use the North Split before it is closed for the next year and a half.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) plans to shut down the state’s second-busiest interchange on Saturday for a massive overhaul project that will change drivers commute, if they use I-70 or I-65 to downtown Indianapolis.

Drivers are encouraged to start thinking about their new commute. I-65 and I-70 will be shut down from the North split to Washington Street. That means people will be driving on city streets. However, which roads all depends on which direction and what interstate drivers are taking.

If possible, INDOT encourages drivers to avoid the North split altogether and use I-465 instead.

INDOT said the project will likely last for the next 18 months. The goal is to improve the design and update old bridges and road sections. The state said the interchange was built nearly 50 years ago…and change is needed now.

The detours theoretically will only add about five minutes to driver’s commutes, however with increased traffic, plus other construction on city streets, this could mean a lot more added to the daily drive.

In hopes of alleviating some of the congestion INDOT and Indy DPW have reworked traffic signals through downtown to improve their timing to better serve the increased traffic.

For people walking, their will be a new Monon loop as a detour for pedestrians.

Construction is expected to wrap up by fall of 2022. People are encouraged to visit the North Split project webpage for more information.

To help drivers prepare for the upcoming closure of the North Split, below is an overview of the interstate impacts and how travel will be maintained throughout construction.

I-70 westbound:

Will remain open at the Keystone interchange

Will remain open to I-65 northbound

Will remain open to either the Michigan or Ohio Street exits via collector/distributor

Will be accessible from Washington Street entrance ramp

Will be closed to I-70 westbound through traffic and to I-65 southbound

I-70 eastbound:

Will be accessible from Pine Street entrance ramp. (There will be detours as the Michigan Street, New York Street and Vermont Street bridges are reconstructed, but the Pine Street entrance ramp onto I-70 eastbound will remain open.)

From the airport, all exits remain open for eastbound traffic up to Washington Street

The West, Illinois and Meridian Street interchanges (south side) can access I-65 southbound and I-65 northbound to Washington Street

Will be closed to I-70 eastbound through traffic and to I-65 northbound

I-65 northbound:

Will be accessible from the North Illinois Street onramp

Will remain open through the South Split up to the Washington Street exit

Will be closed to I-65 northbound through traffic and to I-70 westbound

I-65 southbound:

Will remain open to I-70 eastbound (except closed for 45 days in Fall 2021)

Will be accessible from the West Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound only (except closed for 45 days in Fall 2021)

Will be accessible from the Delaware Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound only (except closed for 45 days in Fall 2021)

Will be accessible from the Washington Street entrance ramp

Local streets crossing under the interstate will be closed for overhead construction work – durations vary.

For up-to-date project information, visit Northsplit.com or text “NORTHSPLIT” to 468311. Follow the North Split project’s progress on social media at:

Stay informed

Indiana motorists can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time throughout the state, here.

For details on the lane restrictions and closures associated with the current work, please visit 511 Cars for more information.