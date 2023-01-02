Local

Drunk driver hits police car New Year’s Day on city’s west side

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police car was hit by a drunk driver early New Year’s Day. Police say the crash involved eight vehicles.

Indiana State Police say it happened at 6:48 a.m. on I-465 southbound. Police say one person was severely injured and taken to a local hospital.

Tony Stalker, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He’s been taken to the Marion County Jail. Investigators say the officer was standing outside the vehicle when it was hit, and is not injured.

No information has been provided on what led up to the crash taking place. Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police did not say who else was involved in the crash.

