Local

Electricity provider AES extends disconnection moratorium 2 months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Electricity provider AES Indiana says it’s extending its winter disconnection moratorium.

Instead of turning off electricity of customers with unpaid bills on Tuesday, the moratorium will now be extended to May 16.

An AES spokesperson told News 8 that its customer service team was working Monday to determine by Tuesday how many customers could be affect.

A news release issued Monday from AES noted customers can find help on payment programs at aesindiana.com/payment-assistance and aesindiana.com/payment-and-billing-options.

Here are some of the assistance programs, according to the release.