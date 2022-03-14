Electricity provider AES extends disconnection moratorium 2 months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Electricity provider AES Indiana says it’s extending its winter disconnection moratorium.
Instead of turning off electricity of customers with unpaid bills on Tuesday, the moratorium will now be extended to May 16.
An AES spokesperson told News 8 that its customer service team was working Monday to determine by Tuesday how many customers could be affect.
A news release issued Monday from AES noted customers can find help on payment programs at aesindiana.com/payment-assistance and aesindiana.com/payment-and-billing-options.
Here are some of the assistance programs, according to the release.
“Energy Assistance Program (EAP) is a government program that runs from October through May. Customers must meet the income guidelines to qualify.
“Winter Assistance Fund runs from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022 for Marion County residents. Customers must meet the income guidelines to qualify. The Winter Assistance Fund helps those who cannot afford heat and electricity but do not qualify for the government’s Energy Assistance Program.
“Power of Change is AES Indiana’s emergency relief fund is available thanks to donations from AES Indiana and our customers. The program was created by AES Indiana with input from community groups and stakeholders to offer a hand up during a time of need.”
AES Indiana news release