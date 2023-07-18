Eskenazi Health opens mobile food pantry to make healthy food accessible

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eskenazi Health hosted its grand opening Tuesday of the Fresh for You Market on Wheels.

The mobile food pantry will be parked at locations throughout Indianapolis to help eliminate barriers to obtaining healthy food.

In partnership with Kroger Co., Fresh for You Market on Wheels will offer fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen proteins, produce, milk, bread, pantry staples, and more at what was described as affordable prices.

Traditional sale proceeds will go toward a voucher program, which patients can receive if screened as food insecure at an clinical visit. The voucher will allow patients to get free food from the market.

The Fresh for You Market on Wheels is a former IndyGo bus that was donated. The bus has fridges, freezers, grocery shelves, a filtration system, and a kitchen where a chef will prepare made-to-order food. The onboard chef will also host live cooking demonstrations, showing how to use items found on the bus in recipes.

Hoosiers can visit the mobile food pantry from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays at these locations:

Monday: Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center, 3171 N. Meridian St.

Tuesday: Eskenazi Health Center West 38th Street, 5515 W. 38th St.

Wednesday: Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor, 3840 N. Sherman Dr.

Thursday: Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, 8902 E. 38th St.

Friday: Edna Martin Christian Center, 2605 E. 25th St.

