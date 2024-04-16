Eskenazi Hospital to open new east side facility

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new health center will open on the east side of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County worked together on their largest center. The 95,000-square-foot health facility, Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus, is part of a nearly $90 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County.

The Grandes gifted Eskenazi with $2.5 million.

“A healthy community is one where every neighbor can thrive, with access to healthy food, mental health, and physical health care. We are delighted that this new facility and its programs will help members of this neighborhood achieve their healthiest lives,” Tom and Arlene said.

The services provided at Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor and Eskenazi Health Center North Arlington will transition to the new facility at 6002 E. 38th St. at the northeast corner of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Patients can expect a one-stop-shop, comprehensive and inclusive care. The building is equipped with 73 exam rooms and 28 consultation rooms. There will also be mental health and OB/GYN services, financial counseling, podiatry, chiropractic, physical therapy, and imaging services. Patients can also pick up their medication from the onsite pharmacy.

“At Eskenazi Health, we’re committed to improving the health and vitality of our patients, and, by extension, the health and vitality of our community by providing ready access to care that encompasses the whole person while also addressing the many societal factors important to good health. The care we provide within our walls as well as the work we do in partnership across our community are at the very heart of this commitment,” said Lisa Harris, M.D., chief executive officer of Eskenazi Health.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Eskenazi Health’s investment will have a great impact on neighborhoods throughout Indianapolis.

“This large investment allows for a more accessible, high quality and affordable route to health care for eastside residents,” he said. “The City of Indianapolis is grateful for this monumental addition to the quality of life in our community and is excited for the benefits it will bring.”

“Eskenazi Health’s investment into central Indiana is an example of what can be accomplished when residents, community leaders, and local business work together and address the needs of the community,” Holcomb said. “Eskenazi Health understands that a healthy community is a vibrant community and has proven its commitment to Indianapolis today and well into the future.”

Officials said patients will have access to a garden and orchard along with walking paths and outdoor spaces.

In a news release, “the new Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus is on track for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver certification through the selection of sustainable materials and introducing a vast number of green spaces. Efficient building systems and an abundance of natural light will help bring daylight inside the facility while creating a welcoming and healing environment.”