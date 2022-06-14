Local

Extreme heat presents challenges for kids in sports

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Kids have a tendency to keep going, even if maybe they don’t feel the best, and the heat can catch up to them quickly. Medical providers say that’s where parents and coaches have to really be paying attention.

“It’s really incumbent on the parents and coaches to know their players,” said certified athletic trainer, Jamey Gordon.

As we approach recording breaking heat this week, health officials say people should take a cautious approach to outside activity.

“It’s really a combination of the heat and humidity so when you top that 100 degree feels like temp, that’s really where you have to kind of watch it,” Gordon said.

This week Gordon is overseeing a college summer league baseball tournament at Grand Park, and they are watching the heat closely.

“Thankfully coaches are way better educated now than they use to be. There use to be the hardcore you’re weak if you drink water thing, thankfully that’s pretty much done and over with now, so thankfully that’s been a good progress and development in our sports medicine over the years,” Gordon said.

Dr. Kara Kowalczyk is a pediatric emergency medicine physician with Riley Hospital for Children. Kowalczyk says the heat is a real issue.

“It’s pretty common I’d say on really hot days we might see several patients in a shift with heat related injuries,” said Kowalczyk.

She says this time of year kids have to listen to their bodies during sports, and parents and coaches have to listen to kids.

“I know some sports can be pretty intense, we like to push kids to there limits. It’s really important this time of year that kids feel like they can speak up, and if they’re feeling thirsty then it’s ok to get a drink,” said Kowalczyk.

There are signs to look for as well to know if your child might be in danger.

“When your skin is red, you’re sweating a lot, that’s kind of the beginning stages of you’re in danger of over heating. The danger zone is when you stop sweating so when you get to that point that’s kind of an emergency situation,” Gordon said.