Faith leaders gather to plant tree on Giving Tuesday

Faith leaders gather for tree planting on Giving Tuesday

by: Jett Zweigel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Center for Interfaith Cooperation and Keep Indianapolis Beautiful partnered to plant trees for Giving Tuesday.

The planting happened at at Lutheran Child and Family Services on North Ritter Avenue.

Organizers say the gathering provided an intentional space for faith-based communities and local residents to connect, reflect and take lasting action by adding trees.

Jeremy Kranowitz, chief executive officer and president of Keep Indianapolis said, “This is a benefit for all people, all faiths, people of all backgrounds. Our goal is to make the city more environmentally equitable for everyone.”

The event marked the final tree planting of Keep Indianapolis Beautiful’s project season. In 2023, they say, they planted over 3,000 trees throughout Marion County.

