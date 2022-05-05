Local

Fans welcome at Saturday’s Colts Cheerleaders audition showcase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders are nearly ready to reveal this season’s squad and fans have a chance to watch the final auditions in person.

The Colts Cheerleaders audition showcase will be Saturday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cheerleading director Kelly Tilley says the process began with a video submission in April, designed to showcase the competitor’s choreography skills. Those who passed moved on to the Colts Complex for interviews and a fitness test.

The 48 cheerleaders who made the final cut will perform at 7 p.m. in the first public audition showcase since 2019, according to Tilley.

“All of our finalists get to showcase their unique talents,” Tilley said. “We also have interview portions that are on the video screen, so you get to know their personality beyond the dancing. If you love dance performance and you love the Colts, it’s a really great show and we encourage everybody to come out and attend.”

Tickets are free, but fans must pre-register at the Colts website to download their ticket. The showcase will also be livestreamed at Colts.com.